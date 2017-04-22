Death Star just one of the more unique dwellings at Box City

A geodesic dome is but one of the many temporary dwellings that went up Friday afternoon in Veterans Grove.

This makes the fifth year that this patch of green on the north edge of the Cameron University campus has been home to a happening known as Box City. Jason Hall, who's been event chairman all five years, said he's trying to get away from the idea that Box City should be a simulation of homelessness.

"I think that's a little bit exploitative. So we're not limiting anybody's devices. We want people to come out and have a good time. Everyone paid a registration fee to be here. I want people to come out and enjoy the music, take pictures, take video, and just have a great time. And if you leave here with a newfound appreciation for the things that you do have at home, that you don't have out here, then that's just a bonus," he said.

Courtney Risch, director of Family Promise of Lawton, explains it this way: "It's an event where we ask participants to sleep in a box overnight to raise awareness and funds to help the homeless community in Lawton."

Proceeds from Box City go to assist homeless families and children with shelter and case management. Family Promise's mission is to keep families together when they're homeless and help them out of that predicament. Now that the nonprofit organization occupies the former J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter, 901 SW 17th, it's able to house families on-site and meet their basic needs.

"Our goal this year is $10,000," Risch said. The people staying overnight pay a registration fee of $25 and raise additional money through pledges from friends and family members.

"We also have some great corporate sponsors that help to make it happen," she said.

As of 4:15 p.m., 75 people had registered to camp out. Risch said registration was open all night. Participants this year included a huge group from Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, a lot of youth groups from local churches, the Cameron University Wesley Foundation and Cameron's Engineering Club. Students from Upward Bound planned to lead some games overnight, and Leadership Lawton Class XXVII was raising money by selling bracelets. Class member Albert Rivas emceed the event, which included music by two bands, Just Strangers and Linz Turberville. Salvation Army provided dinner and bottled water as usual and brought its disaster relief truck. There was also a first-aid station.

Organizers planned to keep an eye on the weather.

"It looks like the worst has probably missed us, but we're definitely going to be mindful of that," Hall said. "We want to keep everyone's safety in mind. From the beginning we've always said that this is a rain-or-shine event, and this'll be the first year that we'll be dealing with the rain. So we're going to tough it out as much as we can, but keeping everyone's safety in mind."

As event chairman, Hall's job entails scheduling entertainment and a lot of promoting.

"So a lot of meeting with different student organizations, different church groups and that kind of thing ... Just getting out there and talking to people about it, getting the word out," he said.

Box City is not unique to Lawton, he noted. Family Promise is a national organization, and this is a fundraiser that all Family Promises do across the United States. Hall said that this year he's staying in a cardboard bus decorated with flowers.

Principal builder of the geodesic dome is Paul Martin of the Unitarian Universalist Church, 816 W. Gore. It's one of the hosting churches that help Family Promise provide shelter to the homeless.

"I'm a board member and head of the social justice committee," he said. "Me and my church are big supporters of Family Promise and appreciate all the work that they do helping families get on their feet. (Box City is) just a time to bring the community together and raise awareness and have fun at the same time."

Martin said Family Promise is not just providing temporary housing. It also finds permanent housing and jobs and assists people with the training and counseling they need to keep from returning to homelessness.

"We want to support them in any way that we can," he said.