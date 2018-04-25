Deadline to register for Pershing reunion May 7

The 2018 Pershing Professional Black Jack Reunion is fast approaching and organizers want to ensure members are signed up to attend.

"This a reunion that we do every two years and we invite everyone who can travel to be in attendance," said Bill Havron, co-organizer. "We're not getting any younger and this is the only time all of the units can get together."

The reunion is scheduled for June 7-9 in Huntsville, Ala. Members, survivors and descendants of the four Pershing battalions are welcome to attend. The three-day event will feature a reception dinner, guided tour of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and a final evening banquet. Havron said members will also take care of association business during a meeting on the final day of the event.

Among the items of business will be recognizing those who have died since the last reunion. It's that ever-growing list of deceased members that make these reunions so important.

"I'm one of the youngest members and I'm 68 years old," Havron said. "There's a whole bunch of people between 60-85. We have a few who are up to 87-88. It's a shame. I've got a whole page with triple lines of people who have passed since the last reunion. We'll recognize all of them that week."

The soldiers of the Pershing battalions were a major part of history. Conceived in 1957, the Pershing missile was the largest nuclear missile possessed by the United States. Mark Barker, treasurer of the Pershing Professionals Association Black Jack Chapter, said it was responsible for the removal of nuclear weapons from Europe in the 1980s.

"It was that dangerous of a missile," he said. "It was the biggest we ever had and it's what led to everyone backing down."