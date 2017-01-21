DA: Shooting justifiable

The shooting death of a 35-year-old Lawton man in November was ruled as an act of self-defense this week by the Comanche County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney Fred Smith said Friday that the case was presented to his office by the Lawton Police Department last week. He said that after reviewing the case, it was determined that the Nov. 12, 2016, death of Michael Leonard Smith was an act of "justifiable use of deadly force". Michael Smith died after being found inside a house at 2803 NW Lindy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

A woman known as the victim's longtime girlfriend was questioned by police as a person of interest in Michael Smith's death.

"She immediately called 911 and was completely cooperative during the entire investigation," Fred Smith said. "She had injuries reflecting that she had been assaulted by the shooting victim and evidence collaborated with what happened."