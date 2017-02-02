Custodians cheered at Mac pep rally

The atmosphere was that of a pep rally as the drum line, cheerleaders, and Student Council representatives bounced around MacArthur High School's gym Tuesday.

The celebration was for the custodial staff at the school.

'Dude, Be Nice'

"We honored another person last year with the same program called the 'Dude, Be Nice, Program,'" Denise Aguilar, activities director for the school, said. "Last year, we honored Ms. Schuler, our crossing guard, and this year we honored the custodial staff and let them know that we really appreciate what they do here at the school."

"Through fundraisers, such as the homecoming dance and T-shirt sales, we raised enough money to purchase two work carts," she said. "This school opened in 1969, and I think those carts they have been using are from that era."

"We went to the state conference for Student Council last year, and the founder of 'Dude, Be Nice' was there and spoke to the crowd," Aguilar said. "One of our student officers, Mercedes Terry was at that conference and decided we needed to recognize someone at our school, so we did."