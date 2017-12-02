Cub Scouts watch as cars speed down the track

The Southwest Oklahoma community cheered on more than 50 Cub Scouts during the Black Beaver District Pinewood Derby at Central Mall on Saturday morning.

Troop 4144, Troop 4187 and Classic Chevrolet sponsored this year's derby, which takes place annually in February.

The packs of Cub Scouts, ranging from kindergarteners to fifth graders, included the Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears and Webelos.

The first, second and third place winners of the pack races competed in an overall race, in which first-grader Carson Webber became the overall champion of the Pinewood Derby.

Webber received a pack of 20 Hot Wheels, two trophies in total and bragging rights.

Winning overall second and third places were Owyn McCoin and Ike Williams, respectively.

Master of Ceremonies Paul Green, who was a Cub Scout when he was a young boy, said the derby gives Cubs and their sisters the opportunity to build a car with their family and friends.

"Some people spend months preparing. Some people spend maybe a couple days," Greene said. "At the Boy Scout shop down by Elmer Thomas Park, we sell the blocks. They also get with the other adults and help build it with the tools they have in their wood shop or in their garage."

Green's favorite aspect of the derby is witnessing the joy the Cubs feel as they watch their cars race, especially the Cub who "looks like he struggled building his car (and is) enjoying his car getting all the way to the end of the track."

Six-year-old Tigers Cub Jonah Baker said he and his dad spent two days building and designing his car.