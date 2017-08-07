CU tuition second lowest in Oklahoma

Cameron University will have the second-lowest 2017-2018 tuition and mandatory fees for Oklahoma residents among public regional universities in the state, according to information from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.

The State Regents released the rankings of state-funded regional universities, research universities and community colleges based upon their 2017-2018 cost per credit hour and cost per 30 hours for undergraduate students and 24 credit hours for graduate students.

"We firmly believe that higher education is a great investment for success in the future of Oklahoma," said Cameron President John McArthur. "Cameron University works to make that investment an easier decision by maintaining lower tuition and mandatory fee rates than most universities and by providing outstanding support for students in small classes taught by exceptional faculty members."

The university ranks second for both resident undergraduate and graduate students in the regional list of 11 state universities despite having to raise tuition costs to help cover a $1.074 million reduction in state funding allocations for this fiscal year. Nonresident students don't fare as well. Cameron ranks eighth in the list for nonresident undergraduates and sixth or nonresident graduates.

"A third of our budget comes from Oklahoma taxpayers, so Oklahomans should pay less," McArthur said.

The cost of a credit hour for a resident undergraduate student at Cameron will increase by $7; resident graduate students will pay $9 an hour more. Tuition will increase for nonresident undergraduate and graduate students by $10 and $14, respectively. The $57 that is added to each credit hour to cover mandatory fees will not increase.

For the 2017-2018 school year, an undergraduate resident student taking 30 credit hours will see an increase of $210 in tuition and mandatory fees from the 2016-2017 school year, up from a total of $5,970 to $6,180.