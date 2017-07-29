CU students learn zombie preparedness

Faced with a worldwide crisis of immense proportions a zombie apocalypse a small band of Cameron University students now know what to do to save us all.

The students know what the departments of transportation, education and public health, along with the United Nations and other government agencies need to do, thanks to Associate Professor Wendy Whitman Cobb's political science class, "Zombies and Politics."

Zombie Con 2017, held Tuesday in the university's CETES Conference Center, displayed presentations offering out-of-the-box thinking about how governmental and political entities go about solving a crisis. The event also featured a blood drive for the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

On one side of the conference center room, posters many smeared with fake blood or warning symbols posed questions or statements such as: Would a quarantine be the best option with an outbreak of a zombie apocalypse? Zombie Outbreak: Is the United Nations Ready? or Infrastructure vs. The Zombie Horde. On the other side of the room, Cameron students, staff and visitors started lining up to give blood. "Zombies" wearing Zombie Con shirts roamed around the room. When student Robbie Day was being prepared by Blood Institute supervisor Daisy Meyer to donate blood, three of the zombies took more than a passing interest in the procedure.

This is the second time Whitman Cobb has offered the class and the second time Zombie Con has come to campus. The last time was 2015.