CU students lead outdoor activities

MEDICINE PARK - More than 300 youth and Cameron University students let the sunshine in and the calories out Saturday at the Fourth Annual Outdoor Youth Expo.

Students in the Cameron University Sports and Exercise Science Department hosted the event, in which they provided a variety of heart-pumping activities for youth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jason Terry, the event coordinator and a senior who majors in sports and exercise science, said students enrolled in the university's Outdoor Recreation class organized the event as requirement for their final exam, while other students in the department helped on a volunteer basis.

The Cameron students guided the youth through the activities, Terry said, which included fishing, kayaking, an inflatable obstacle course, a nature trial, archery, a foam-building challenge and a smoothie-making bicycle.

"They don't have to sit around the house and be cooped up," he said. "It's fun to be outside."

This year, unlike previous years, Terry said, the Sports and Exercise Science Department did not provide food for youth and their families.

"We did something different because we wanted to put some money back into Medicine Park because they've let us do this every year," he said.

In addition to playing alongside youth and eating local food, Cameron students had the opportunity to gain real-world experience in their field of study.

"(Those) who are looking to be in the recreational field, I think it's a big thing because they can say, 'I worked this. I helped run this station,'" Terry said.

One of those students was Dylan Sparks, a senior majoring in sports and exercise science, who showed young people how to properly shoot a bow, which is a skill he enjoys sharing with others.

"I've been shooting for about two years now," Sparks said. "Maybe they (youth) never had the opportunity to never shoot a bow, and now they get to shoot a bow. It might spark an interest."

Michael Shepherd of Lawton took his son Kadrick, a seventh-grader who attends MacArthur Middle School, to the outdoor extravaganza.

Thirteen-year-old Kadrick, who went kayaking, said he believes being outdoors gives him the freedom to exercise.