CU students' final test a help to wildlife refuge

Four groups in Cameron University instructor Dave Smith's database class presented their designs for an oversized documents database at their final exam on Tuesday.

The project was for one of the class's most longstanding and best clients, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Oversized documents are primarily prints and maps bigger than 8 inches by 11 inches. In reality, they include anything to be found floating in the 25 drawers in the basement of Refuge Headquarters and anywhere else that's being tracked. There are approximately 1,500 of these on the current list typed out on spreadsheets by a volunteer archivist, Jamie Leighton.

Having the same information stored in a computer database would make it possible to search for particular documents in various ways, using keywords, dates or drawer numbers. This would save refuge volunteers substantial amounts of time chasing down a particular document.

Tracking lost documents would also be easier, as the date a document went missing could be noted in the file, along with who eventually found it and in what condition it was found.

Documents that are scanned in digitally could be reproduced, either wholly or in part, in easily transportable files.

Teams of students explained, step by step, how the design their group came up with works, any glitches they encountered and what still remains to be done. Next semester, Cameron University senior Dakota Chandler will be following up on what they've done by interning at the refuge. The finished product will likely be an amalgamation of all four designs.

One of the four groups making presentations called themselves the "Super DBAs." DBA stands for database administrator.

One of those "Super DBAs" was Cameron senior Shaylin Hale, a lifelong resident of Lawton and 2007 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She said she had built databases before when she worked as a systems engineer for Northrop Grumman. She's now going to school full time.