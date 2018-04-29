CU sets graduation exercise

Cameron University's annual commencement will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron Stadium, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore.

Cameron alumnus Emmitt Tayloe, judge for the Oklahoma Fifth District, will serve as keynote speaker.

Graduates and visitors are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes early to ensure a seamless entry into the stadium. The gates open at 6 p.m. Chilled water will be available free of charge.

Parking and seating directions

Ample parking is available on campus, and parking for the disabled is available at the northwest entrance to the stadium. Disabled parking is limited for an event of this size, and such guests should arrive early.

Seating for the disabled will be reserved on the north side of the stadium floor. Guests desiring seating in this area should enter through the northwest gate, located near 38th Street.

Special seating areas accessible through the east gates will also be designated on the upper stadium level on the north side.

Security measures

Oversized bags, backpacks, duffle bags, coolers, drinks, cans and bottles are not permitted. Safety checks of allowable carry-in baggage or cases, such as handbags, purses, camera bags or any other containers, will be conducted by security officers.

The officers will check for any unacceptable items, including cans, bottles, illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles and noisemakers.

Preparing for weather changes

In the event of a spring rain, graduation will still be at Cameron Stadium on Friday evening. Ponchos will be available at the stadium gates for graduates, faculty and guests. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly. Also, to ensure that all guests have an unimpeded view of the stage, umbrellas will not be allowed.

In the event of severe weather on Friday evening, the ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the stadium. Graduates should report to the stadium at 9:30 a.m.

If severe weather continues on Saturday morning, three separate ceremonies will be held at Aggie Gym at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. If commencement is inside Aggie Gym, each graduate is limited to four guests due to space limitations.