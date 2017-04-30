CU graduation ceremony set Friday at stadium

Cameron University's 2017 commencement ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron Stadium.

Cameron alumna and military advocate Connie McDonald will deliver the commencement address.

Candidates for graduation will assemble in the east end zone of the stadium no later than 7 p.m. All guests and visitors are encouraged to arrive at the stadium no later than 7 p.m. to allow time to be checked by gate security and be seated by 7:15 p.m. For a map of available parking, visit www.cameron.edu/commencement/general. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Hooding ceremony

Earlier Friday, Cameron will honor about 150 students who have completed their requirements for a master's degree at the 13th annual Cameron hooding ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Aggie Gym. Master's candidates Shannon Hanks from Walters and Aaysha Palanchoke from Kathmandu, Nepal, will speak. After the ceremony a reception for the students and their guests will be in the CETES Conference Center. The master's candidates will join the other students at the commencement to receive their diplomas.

Security measures

As a security precaution at the commencement, all carry-in baggage including handbags, purses, camera bags or any similar containers will be checked by officers for unacceptable items, including illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles or noisemakers. Oversized bags such as backpacks or duffle bags will not be permitted, and neither will coolers with drinks, whether in cans or bottles.

In the event of a gentle spring rain, commencement will still take place at Cameron Stadium on Friday evening and ponchos will be provided. Guests are encouraged to dress accordingly. To ensure that everyone has a view of the stage, umbrellas will not be allowed

In the event of severe inclement weather on Friday, the commencement will be postponed until 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Cameron Stadium. If continued inclement weather prevents an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, the commencement will move indoors for three separate ceremonies at the Aggie Gym, beginning at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each graduate is encouraged to bring no more than four guests to the indoor ceremony due to space limitations.

Commencement schedule

The schedule if the commencement is moved indoors is:

10 a.m.: Candidates from the Departments of Agriculture and Biological Sciences; Art, Music and Theatre Arts; Chemistry, Physics and Engineering; Communication; English and Foreign Languages; Mathematical Sciences; and Military Science. Faculty and candidates should assemble no later than 9:30 a.m. at the rear of the Aggie Gym.