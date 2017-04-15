CU forensics team earns awards

Cameron University's forensics team claimed three individual national championships in Boise, Idaho, recently.

The six-member Cameron team Kristopher Mayfield, Okmulgee; Teague Fox, Tuttle; Savanna Sanders, Madill; Alex Amos, Broken Arrow; Sav Price, Lavon, Texas; and Cody Jackson, Community, Texas competed at the Pi Kappa Delta's 2017 Biennial Convention and Tournament in Boise.

Mayfield was named national champion in After Dinner Speaking and Fox was champion in the Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate and Sanders was champion in the Oral History Project.

The Cameron team faced 2,000 entries from 72 colleges and universities across the United States. Pi Kappa Delta is a comprehensive tournament that recognizes excellence by awarding Superior Awards to competitors finishing in the top 10 percent in each event and Excellent Awards to competitors in the top 20 percent.

Cameron team members bringing home excellent and superior awards were:

• Amos, Excellent awards in Broadcast Journalism, Discussion, Extemporaneous Speaking and Open Lincoln-Douglas Debate;

• Fox, Excellent award in Broadcast Journalism;

• Mayfield, Superior award in Duo Interpretation and Excellent awards in Programmed Oral Interpretation and Public Forum Debate;