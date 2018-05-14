CU Dept. of Social Sciences publishes third version of undergraduate research journal

The Cameron University Department of Social Sciences has released the third volume of CHiPS: The Cameron University Undergraduate Research Journal of History and Political Science.

The volume features the research of Cameron undergraduates Sandi Colby, Christopher Ellwanger and Luis Jaquez. CHiPS, which features student research papers in the fields of criminal justice, history, political science, sociology and geography, can be viewed at cameron.edu/history_government/chips. Printed copies are available in the Department of Social Sciences.

Student submissions underwent a peer review process and were reviewed by both faculty and students before being accepted for publication in the journal. Support for the publication of CHiPS was provided by the Katherine D. Lacy Endowed Lectureship in History. CHiPS is published twice a year.

Colby, a member of the Class of 2018 who earned a bachelor of arts in history with a minor in humanities, contributed "Helen Churchill Candee and Margaret Brown: Challengers to the Polarized Female 'Types' of the Gilded Age and Progressive Era." The article examines the lives of two women who survived the ill-fated Titanic voyage and what their life stories can tell us about women in the Gilded Era.