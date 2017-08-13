CU Dean of Students appointed to group

Cameron University's Dean of Students Zeak Naifeh has been appointed to national education advisory group.

Naifeh has been appointed to the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) Education Advisory Group and will serve as general member for a two-year term.

The university's dean of students since January 2015, he joined the Cameron staff in June 2006 as director of student activities. Over the years, his responsibilities were broadened to include oversight of the Aggie Rec Center and the McMahon Centennial Complex, and he was promoted to director of campus life.

NACA provides knowledge, ideas and resources for campus life at institutions of higher education throughout the country. The organization provides members with programs and events that focus on student and professional leadership development, program planning, concert management, diversity and other areas.