Courthouse 'gem' shines at 100

Buildings don't often get birthday parties, but Lawton's Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse surely deserved the festivities in its honor on Tuesday.

The 100-year-old building was host for the centennial celebration. Ten black-robed federal judges virtually the entire federal bench for western Oklahoma filled the jury box in the grand old courtroom adorned with its original chandeliers and wall sconces, not to mention its elaborate massive windows.

Joe Heaton, presiding judge for the Western District of Oklahoma, sat at the imposing bench in the front of the courtroom for the special session, and law enforcement, government lawyers and private attorneys had courtside seats as they filled the audience benches.

The courthouse begun in 1915 and completed in March 1917 is one of the few early-day downtown buildings that survived urban renewal and other threats, its Classical Revival continuing to anchor downtown history. Among structures constructed as public buildings in Lawton, it's only slightly younger than the Little Chapel of Lawton (originally the First Presbyterian Church, built in 1902) and City Hall (built as Lawton High School in 1909).

The post office that occupied the first floor is long gone and other tenants have come and gone, but the federal court has been a tenant the entire time.

Stan McCourry, operations manager for the General Services Administration (the building's "landlord") in Oklahoma, said the GSA is proud to have the "gem of a courthouse" in its inventory.

A little over a decade ago, he said, the GSA committed to preserving the courthouse and undertook a number of projects, some to restore architectural details and some to modernize the aging structure, all with the intent to both maintain the "historic fabric" of the building and at the same time make sure it would be functional for years to come.

Lance Janda, chair of the Social Studies Department at Cameron University, said the courthouse recalls earlier days when government buildings were prized not only for their services but also for the statement they made about the community.

The continuing presence of the courthouse, he said, is not only a tribute to earlier architecture but also to all the public servants who have worked in it over a century.

"It's the people that mean the most to me," he said.

Heaton said the building was meant to provide services but also to create a "presence" that showed dedication to the rule of law.

"Part of its purpose is symbolic," he said. Trials can be conducted under a tree, but constructing an imposing building emphasizes the importance of the judicial system.

Federal courthouses were once spread across the judicial district, including in Chickasha, Enid, Guthrie, Mangum, Ponca City and Woodward. Lawton is the only courthouse remaining outside Oklahoma City, although some continue to be used as post offices or for other purposes.