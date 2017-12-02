Courthouse access to be limited

Public entrance to the Comanche County Courthouse will be limited to the west entrance beginning in March, county officials announced.

The effort to improve security at the courthouse began last year at the direction of Central District County Commissioner Johnny Owens and other elected officials. It started with the installation of better cameras and monitoring software, in addition to a new alarm system for evacuations, sheltering in place and other emergencies.

There are now four public entrances, all on the second floor; beginning next month, the public may enter only through the west door. Limiting access will allow use of a metal detector that sheriff's deputies will use to ensure that probibited items are not brought into the building. They may use a metal detector wand or physical pat down, only if necessary. Bags, purses, backpacks, briefcases and similar items will be sent through an X-ray machine and be subject to search. If a prohibited item is found, the deputy will request they be taken a car outside. With permission, they may keep the items at their station until visitors are ready to leave the courthouse.

Prohibited items include guns, knives (of any size), Tasers, pepper spray and any other form of weapon. Officials understand that many times people carry these items for their own personal defense; county officials said, but they cannot allow them to be brought into the facility. Deputies will be patrolling the halls and offices during business hours.