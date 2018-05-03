County treasurer mails out 7,800 tax notices

Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley mailed out 7,800 tax notices on Thursday for second-half property taxes due March 31, she announced Monday.

"If they have paid the first half, they should be receiving their second half notice in the mail. If they don't, they can give us a call anytime, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.," she said.

Her office number is 355-5763.

In other elected officials' announcements at Monday's Comanche County commissioners meeting, Court Clerk Robert Morales said the sign-up of people who want to participate in the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma's Walk/Run has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the jury holding room. The event will be April 14 at Cameron University's Bentley Gardens.

In regular business, commissioners approved a swap between Comanche County Road District No. 1 (the eastern district) and Tillman County Road District No. 2. Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said the Tillman County district will be giving Comanche County an oil-distributing "patch truck" used to oil and chip roads in return for a 1999 Bomag (serial number 86289V) that hasn't been used in 10 years.