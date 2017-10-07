County ponders what state questions mean for jail

Comanche County commissioners and Jail Administrator William Hobbs had a discussion Monday on what impacts State Questions 780 and 781 might have on a Comanche County Detention Center that is already bursting at the seams.

It's been two years since the jail was within its official capacity of 283, and the inmate count is creeping ever closer to the 400 mark. It was 103 over capacity as of Friday with a count of 386 inmates, 295 male and 91 female. Currently there are 17 ready to go to the state Department of Corrections, and Hobbs said their removal has already been scheduled. No inmates were transferred last week.

S.Q. 780 reclassifies simple drug possession, including possession in the presence of a child, from a felony to a misdemeanor, Hobbs noted.

Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne asked Hobbs about S.Q. 781, which calls for the state corrections department to set up a County Community Safety Investment Fund. Hobbs said the department will have to show a savings (accrued as a result of the S.Q. 780 provisions), and whatever it saves will go into the fund. The savings are disbursed to the counties based on their population. Hobbs said it will more than likely be up to the county to put the drug rehab programs in place.

Hawthorne surmised that the net effect of S.Q. 780 will be to put a greater burden on the county. Hobbs said that if offenders are sentenced, it will be for a year in the county jail, "so that's just going to cause us to back up even more. That's my opinion."