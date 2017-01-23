County OKs Survival Flight as 1st call

Comanche County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday that will make Survival Flight the dispatcher's first call whenever an air ambulance is needed inside the county.

The resolution was approved without discussion. It rescinds a resolution of Sept. 21, 2015, that had established Air Evac as the primary airlift responder in Comanche County. Air Evac is now based out of Duncan and Altus and no longer has a helicopter based in Comanche County.

Survival Flight has a Bell 407 helicopter based on the rooftop of Comanche County Memorial Hospital's new emergency room, with a connecting elevator between the helipad and the ER. Ryan Sand, base clinical manager for Survival Flight, had requested county action to rescind the prior resolution and make Survival Flight the primary airlift responder.

After the meeting, Derrell Morgan, division supervisor of emergency communications, explained how air ambulance dispatches will operate.

"Really, the only thing that changed is Survival Flight has moved into Memorial Hospital ... so they've become the closest air ambulance. So what this resolution's done today (is) basically set it up so that we contact the closest air ambulance to the emergency, which is going to be Survival Flight. And then if Survival Flight is away on a call, then we'll go to the next closest, which will probably be Air Evac out of Stephens County and Altus. And if they're busy we'll go to MediFlight out of Grady County."