County OKs roof door

Comanche County commissioners on Monday approved an encumbrance of $4,017.51 from the county tax use revolving fund to pay Larrance Steel to install a new steel door in the mechanical room on the roof of the courthouse.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said that, sometime in the past, equipment was installed on the roof and the room was apparently built around it. Now one of the water heaters is not working and needs to be removed but a larger doorway will be needed for that. The water heater will be replaced with a smaller one that will suffice for the courthouse, he added.

Commissioners also approved Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) supplemental and modification agreement No. 2 for a modern concrete bridge over Numu Creek on Bishop Road in the vicinity of Railroad Street. Engineering increased for additional right-of-way staking. In addition, the construction was changed to 100 percent County Improvements for Roads and Bridges (CIRB) funding and approved in the new CIRB five-year plan.

Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner said floods washed out stakes for the project and a few other things happened along the way. He estimated the contract will be awarded later this month and work will start sometime around late spring.

Later in the meeting, Turner said he hopes asphalt overlay would be laid Monday on a railroad crossing south of Fletcher. He also reported on Thursday's meeting with the Comanche Nation on a project to resurface Fletcher's North Drive.