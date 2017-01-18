County murder victim identified

The state medical examiner has identified a woman whose body was found dumped along a rural Comanche County road Monday after being shot multiple times.

The victim, Ci'lina Teira Deloney, 21, was found in the roadway in front of 329 NW Paint Road.

"Her cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds," said Amy Elliott, information officer for the state medical examiner. "Manner of death is homicide."

Found by passerby

Deloney's death is being investigated as the first homicide in Comanche County in 2017. Authorities said the victim was found by a motorist at around 11:11 a.m. in the roadway between Cache Road and Gore Boulevard.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said investigators are processing information and are deep into sleuthing.

A lot of information has been taken in since Monday morning's discovery, he said.

"We're working on a bunch of things right now," Stradley said.