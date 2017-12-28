County jail inmates may not get critical mental health drugs

Effective Monday, Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center will no longer furnish mental health medications for any new county inmates who are being seen at the center, Jail Administrator William Hobbs informed the Comanche County Facilities Authority on Wednesday.

It will be up to the inmate to come up with his or her own meds, the administrator of the Comanche County Detention Center (CCDC) said in response to a question from Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne, who had seen an email about the upcoming change.

"So if they can't afford them, what happens?" Hawthorne asked.

"Well, that's the question," said Hobbs, acknowledging that he is still trying to get answers for what will happen in the case of indigent inmates.

Hawthorne said that according to the email he read, about 25 percent of the jail's inmates are on some type of mental health drug. Hobbs confirmed that statistic.

Currently, counties are only required to take care of pain and injuries that inmates suffer in the jail, Hobbs said.

Hawthorne said if the county does have to pick up this additional expense because of a shortfall in the state budget, that would be another burden that the state has put on the county.

"Absolutely," Hobbs agreed.

If the inmates do not get their meds, "we'll have probably more violent inmates inside the jail we'll have to deal with," the jail administrator added.

Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens asked where the answer will be coming from, and Hobbs said he will start by checking with the state. State statutes do not include mental health drugs among those that county jails are required to furnish, Hobbs said.

"I'm sure we're not the only jail around that's fixing to have this kind of problem," he noted.

Hobbs said that as of Friday the jail had 297 inmates, 245 male and 52 female. That is 14 more than its official capacity. Currently, there are four inmates ready to go to the state Department of Corrections. Twelve were transferred last week. Wednesday's inmate count was 313.