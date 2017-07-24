County commissioners pass fee on filings

Comanche County commissioners on Monday approved a resolution authorizing Comanche County District Court Clerk Robert Morales to start collecting a $10 fee on civil filings, effective Sept. 1.

Assessment of the fee was provided for in Senate Bill 456. Proceeds will be used by the Comanche County Sheriff to enhance existing or provide addtional courthouse security.

Commissioners voted to accept the dedication of an annexed plat, Lake Crest Addition Part 4, located in the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 3 North, Range 12 West, Indian Meridian. The owners of the certificate and dedication are Delton and Rosemary Smith. Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne noted that this road is not in yet and therefore it's not part of the county road system.

They also approved an addition to the county road system, a section line road on U.S. 277 between Sections 17 and 18, Township 1 North, Range 15 West, Indian Meridian. Hawthorne said the county has tried to see if all the roads it maintains are certified through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), and that road was not previously included.

The board approved an ODOT claim form for $9,400 to Pinnacle Consulting Management Group Inc. for consulting services on the acquisition of four Bureau of Indian Affairs parcels for the Western District's bridge replacement project on Airport Road.