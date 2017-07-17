County commisison clear way for bridge

Comanche County commissioners approved three items of business Monday to clear the way for a new bridge and approaches over Post Oak Creek on Bishop Road.

One was the final plan submitted by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Western District Commissioner Don Hawthorne said another was approval of a $500 claim on the last remaining piece of permanent highway easement. Another piece had previously been approved for a lesser amount, but commissioners agreed to an $8,000 claim because the landowner wanted to put in his own water gap, he said.

The board also approved an agreement with Kirk's Emergency Medical Services Inc., 1616 SW F, for E-911 and emergency medical services, although Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens was quick to point out that this is a state requirement and does not imply that Kirk's is the exclusive ambulance service for the county.

The commissioners voted for a resolution authorizing the sheriff's office to sell seven vehicles as surplus property at a public auction to be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Comanche County Courthouse, Room 302. The property may be viewed at 917 SW 2nd, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 8.

Commissioners acknowledged one court summons.

In his weekly report to the Comanche County Facilities Authority, Jail Administrator William Hobbs said that as of Friday the Comanche County Detention Center had 364 inmates, 281 male and 83 female.