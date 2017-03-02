County CAP cadets win state recognition for project

Cadets from the Comanche County Composite Flight of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) recently won a state competition for producing a safety promotion project.

The 12- to 18-year-old cadets from Fletcher, Elgin and various home schools in the area designed and produced a three-minute "mannequin challenge" video encouraging safety-mindedness in the numerous opportunities available through CAP. Active CAP cadets from the Fletcher Flight will enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to Dallas to tour an active control tower, a regional traffic control center and receive $500 toward cadet activities conducted through the local CAP unit.

The Fletcher Flight meets Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the Fletcher Community Center.

CAP, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with more than 58,000 members nationwide. Civil Air Patrol annually conducts 90 percent of inland search and rescue missions in the continental U.S. as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) and other agencies. CAP members were involved in 669 search and rescue missions in 2014 and were credited by the AFRCC with saving 85 lives.

CAP has over 30,000 members qualified to support emergency services missions as aircrew members, ground team members and incident staff. Its volunteers also perform homeland security, disaster relief and counter-drug missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.