County awards contract for asphalt overlay

Comanche County commissioners acted quickly Monday to award a contract to the low bidder on a two-part asphalt overlay project funded by the Comanche Nation Department of Transportation.

Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner moved to award the bid to T&G Construction of Lawton upon approval of the purchasing agent because he wanted to get done before the holidays and before the weather gets worse. According to Comanche County Clerk Carrie Tubbs, the local company submitted two options, $217,449.86 to resurface 2 miles of Northeast 120th (Route 4315) and $136,713.90 to resurface 1.2 miles of the east-west County Line Road (Route 7147) between Comanche and Caddo counties.

The only other bids submitted on the project were from Markwell Paving Co. Inc., Oklahoma City, which bid $243,606.65 on option one and $144,920.71 on option two.

Turner expressed his appreciation to Comanche Nation Director of Transportation Adrian Tehauno and project inspector Theo Niedo for their participation in many projects of this kind.

"Without you-all's financial aid, we couldn't do very much," said Turner, who also thanked T&G for the quality of its work and being "easy to get along with."

Tehauno likewise expressed appreciation to the county and T&G Construction for outstanding work on past projects with the Comanche Nation, and he mentioned that the transportation department is looking at other county road and bridge projects.