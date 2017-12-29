County 4-H planning upcoming Speak-Off 

The Comanche County 4-H Program will have its 4-H County Speak-Off at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at First Baptist East, 3302 SE Lee Blvd., Lawton. The public speaking event is open to active 4-H members ages 8-19. There will not be a Cloverbud division at this event.

Registration deadline is Jan. 10. No late entries will be accepted for this event. Formerly the County Speak-Off was only for 4-H members who spoke and qualified at a previous contest. This year, due to some changes, the event is open to anyone who registers by the deadline.