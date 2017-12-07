Council tables action on museum

The City Council tabled action Tuesday on an agreement that governs funding to Museum of the Great Plains, citing two missing council members and two others who will have to abstain from voting on the issue.

The agreement for limited services is provided each year when the City of Lawton designates money from its General Fund ñ this year, $500,000 ñ for museum operations. The funding allocation was made to the museum in the 2017-2018 budget that was set into place by the council in May; Tuesday's action was to be approval of the agreement that establishes the duties of the museum and the city as terms of receiving those funds.

Among other things, the agreement allows the museum to fuel its vehicles at the city's Public Works fueling facility and to print materials at the city's print shop. The museum reimburses the city for both expenses. The city attorney's office also provides limited legal services to the museum, while the city is responsible for costs associated with the air and heating systems.

The museum and its governing board are responsible for making semi-annual reports to the council on museum activities and for insuring the museum's collection.

Museum Director John Hernandez gave one of those reports Tuesday, outlining some of the activities the museum has pursued since reopening to the public after an extensive remodeling funded through two grants and a community fundraising campaign. Hernandez cited that renovation as proof of the museum's commitment to Lawton and support for a facility that is ranked in the top 10 in Oklahoma.

"We put renovations in a building we didn't own," he said, noting the City of Lawton owns the facility that houses Museum of the Great Plains.

Council members said they support the museum, but two had questions about how funding is provided and what it covers.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner questioned the city's commitment of funds after the museum's board made the decision last year to eliminate the one day a week that Lawton residents could visit the museum for free. Tanner said that is the biggest complaint he hears from constituents, and suggested the agreement be amended so the museum could restore at least one free admission day per month.

Hernandez said while he understands Tanner's argument, the museum board of trustees determined that providing free admission could discourage those residents who buy annual memberships, threatening funding that the museum uses to support itself.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis asked what the effect would be on the museum if it lost city funding, and Hernandez said it could mean eventual closure. He said the immediate effect would be cutting at least 80 percent of the staff, leaving no more than three people to operate the entire museum.

He said that loss of staff and service could mean the eventual loss of the museum's collections, which would go to other museums.