Council reviews taxi cab regulations

The City of Lawton has dropped regulations that City Council members said put local taxicab companies at a disadvantage when competing with digital-based transportation firms.

"We got rid of some crazy stuff," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who in January asked to work with city staff members already planning a systematic review of the Chapter 7 provisions of Lawton City Code that govern taxicab companies and their drivers.

The impetus was an announcement by TRide, defined under state law as a Transportation Network Company (TNC) service, that it would begin operating in Lawton-Fort Sill by mid-January (since then, two other companies have announced operations). Council members said they were concerned because state law gives control of TNC companies solely to the Corporation Commission. While TNC supporters say state law is very specific in the guidelines TNC services and their drivers must follow, to include background checks, permits and insurance, council members said local taxicab companies must be licensed by the city and must follow its ordinances while TNC services do not.

Supporters say TNC services are the trend in transportation, using smartphones to link passengers needing rides to drivers who use their private vehicles while working under contract for a TNC company, with that digital technology providing passengers with pictures of the vehicle to be used and its driver before they arrive. By contrast, taxicab drivers operate vehicles belonging to a specific company that is contacted by telephone. There is one other difference: Taxicabs are regulated by the city; TNC services are regulated by the state.

Burk was among the council members who said research already underway had a new urgency because Lawton had to ensure its codes weren't making it impossible for traditional taxicab companies based in local communities and using local drivers who pay local taxes to compete with digital transportation companies. Burk said city officials wanted to retain some control to ensure quality taxicab service but also wanted to work with taxicab companies to modernize codes that hadn't been changed in years.

City staff included Lawton's two cab companies in its work to craft the plan that was adopted by the council last week, and those companies liked the steps to modernize the code governing their operations by dropping outdated requirements that made it difficult to compete against TNC drivers.

Burk said the resulting ordinance "deleted more than it added," with changes ranging from dropping provisions for written tests to prohibitions on cruising for passengers. Community Services Director Richard Rogalski (who under the revised code is given enforcement authority for taxicab ordinances), said the ordinance also strengthens the requirement for insurance, adding state insurance requirements "are low."

Last week's changes followed a major revision approved by the council in late January that dropped the zone system that based taxicab fares on where the pickup and delivery points were located within the six zones that covered Lawton-Fort Sill. The rates, which hadn't been changed since 2008, set prices ranging from $4.50 to $7 for each zone and a passenger's destination determined the fare. But the zones were a confusing, inconsistent system that meant a rider traveling west could have paid a higher fare than someone traveling the same route from the east.

Companies now set their own rates, as long as those rates are clearly posted and defined for passengers and on file with the City of Lawton. A passenger also must be given an estimate of the fare before he or she leaves the pickup site and has the right to cancel the taxi if he or she doesn't agree with that rate.

Burk said the change was made to let local businesses be competitive. He said TNC services set their own fares and the Corporation Commission doesn't regulate those fares as long as the companies post those rates and tell passengers what they are up front. He and other council members said the decision to get rid of zone-based fares simplifies things for drivers and passengers while returning control of a business decision to taxicab companies.