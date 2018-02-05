Council requests revisions to budget

City Council members are sending administrators back to the drawing board after a first review of the preliminary budget for the next fiscal year.

The next look will come May 8, when the council holds its second review meeting and begins examining departmental budgets.

Council members received their budget books last week, but got their first in-depth explanation from City Manager Jerry Ihler on Tuesday, outlining how he and his department directors reached a consensus on a budget that sought to balance decreasing revenues (mainly, sales tax and water sales) against increasing expenses such as merit raises for all employees. While there was only minimal discussion at Tuesday's lunchtime review session, what council members did say is that they weren't wild about several ideas that administrators used to balance the budget, most notably a plan for a 2.7 percent increase in water, sewer and refuse rates and a proposal to cut twice-a-week residential trash collections to one time a week.

The net value of those two ideas is about $1.34 million ($866,612 in new revenue from the utility rate increase and a savings of $450,000 by going to once-a-week trash service). That utility rate increase equates to $1.67 more a month for the average water customer (someone who uses 5,000 gallons of water a month) and $1.25 more for base customers (those who use 2,000 gallons a month). It was implemented under a council policy that allows city staff to base utility rate increases on the Consumer Price Index change in the previous 12 months, which is how administrators got to 2.7 percent in water, sewer and refuse increases.

Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner was the most vocal opponent, saying he would vote "no" on several of the budget's major proposals, including the utility rate increase, the once-a-week trash proposal, and plans to close Lawton Public Library's branch library in west Lawton, cut $18,348 from the city's annual allocation to the Mobile Meals program and save $16,000 by canceling the city's contract with the Senior Center for Creative Living.

Tanner also said that while he agrees with giving the annual merit (also called step) increases to city employees, he believes those increases should reserved for lower-level employees and not upper management. Ihler has already calculated the costs of limiting those step increases, saying he could save $60,000 by not giving merit increases to department heads, or $130,000 by not giving increases to department heads, superintendents or supervisors. Tanner, responding to a question from Ihler, said he would leave it to the city manager to decide whether than ban on upper management merit increases should include police and fire personnel.

Ihler said the proposals made by Tanner would equate to about $1.4 million more in cuts that city staff would need to make next year's expenditures balance with projected revenues, and council members said they were putting those decisions back in Ihler's hands. It is expected that Ihler will have some of those details ready for the council by May 8, when council members will hold what is expected to be a short regular council meeting before adjourning to a special meeting for a second budget review session.

The council is returning to a past practice for the remainder of its budget process, a format that calls for each department head to meet with the council and explain his or her budget. Iher indicated the May 8 budget meeting will feature the police department.