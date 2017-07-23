Council to discuss museum funding

The City Council will resume debate on an agreement that sets the criteria for funding provided to the Museum of the Great Plains and consider an agreement governing remediation of environmental hazards at the Lawton Police Department, when the group meets in regular session Tuesday.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall.

Discussion on the agreement for limited services with Museum of the Great Plains began at the July 11 meeting, when six of the eight council members split over what is normally a routine item to set the duties of the city and museum authority in exchange for the funding that the council allocates to the museum from the General Fund. The $500,000 allocated for the 2017-18 fiscal year was approved by the council when it set the budget earlier this year, but the agreement for limited services typically comes later and sets the duties of each entity.

Under the agreement, the museum receives funding for operations and is allowed to fuel its vehicles at the city fueling facility, print materials at the city print shop and receive limited services from the city attorney's office. The museum is to reimburse the city for the cost of fuel and printing, provide insurance for its collection and contents, and provide the city with semi-annual reports on activities.

July 11, the council tabled action on the limited service agreement because two council members were absent, two others cannot vote on the proposal because they serve on the museum trust authority and two others said the questions they have may prompt them to vote no.