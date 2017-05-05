Council to begin budget process for new fiscal year

City Council members will meet in special session at 1:30 p.m. today to begin their review of the preliminary budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

Today's meeting is the first public discussion that council members will hold on the document that outlines anticipated revenues and expected expenditures for Fiscal Year 2018, which runs July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. Traditionally, the council meets each year in special workshop sessions during the spring to review the preliminary budget, which city administrators begin preparing in January. The document must be finalized by June, so it can go into effect July 1.

The 2017-2018 budget estimates $55,774,000 in total revenues for the General Fund. That revenue total represents an $873,947 decrease in projected revenues set by city administrators when the council adopted the operating budget for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, 2016. Total revenue sources, to include the Enterprise Fund (generated by water, sewer and refuse), rolling stock fee and other funding sources are expected to total $90.57 million, while adding other special funds (ranging from the water authority to the general employee retirement fund), judgments, bond interest and capital improvements is expected to total $255.26 million.