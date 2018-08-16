Council bans contractor from bidding

The City Council agreed Tuesday to ban a local contractor from bidding on City of Lawton road projects for three years.

The option had been one that was available but not recommended by city staff as the council reviewed two residential street improvement projects awarded to A.E. Construction as part of the city's 2012 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The decision came as City Engineer George Hennessee was outlining a city staff recommendation to assess liquidated damages against the contractor because the construction projects were months later in completion than had been set in two contracts.