Council advances plan for funding street improvements

City Council members agreed Tuesday on the financial institution that will buy the first bonds in the ad valorem streets program, but rejected a city staff proposal to increase fees for those who want their water service reconnected.

The actions came during a lengthy meeting that offered a mixture of actions, including the sale of $3 million in general obligation bonds. Those bonds will be the first in a series of bond issues to be done over the next 13 years as the city crafts a plan to improve its residential streets and arterials by using money generated by action to keep the City of Lawton's share of annual ad valorem taxes at 10.5 mills.

That proposal was approved by city voters in February, and Tuesday's agreement with Wells Nelson and Associates, Oklahoma City, is giving the city the money it needs to complete arterial work already on the drawing board, as well as prepare engineering design plans for residential street work that will be done when the city issues its second bond series in 2018. The firm, the only one to submit a bid for the $3 million in bonds issued this year, set an interest rate of 1.68 percent, which the city's financial advisors called "excellent."

In a related item, the council approved the ordinance setting the sale of those bonds, which will have an issue date of June 1. City Manager Jerry Ihler has said the city wanted the funding mechanism in place so street work could proceed as soon as possible in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

While the bond issue proposals were easily settled by the council, members debated the merits of a revenue-related proposal before ultimately denying the staff recommendation.

Council members were acting in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority when they considered a proposal to increase water restoration fees and water meter testing fees to cover the cost of providing the services. The proposal would have set a $35 fee to restore water service that has been terminated (the fee now charged for restoration during business hours is $25) and $20 for water meter testing (that fee now is $10.70). In addition, the proposal added a new $20 additional trip fee, to be charged when the city must make more than one trip to the same address to restore water service because the property owner was not present at the specified time.

The fees would have gone into effect May 25, but council members ultimately rejected the proposal because some members wanted proof the higher fees were justified, while others objected to the concept of increasing costs for residents.