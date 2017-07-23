Corrections officer busted with diaper full of marijuana

A Lawton Correctional Facility employee was busted Saturday after the odor of marijuana tipped off her employers to a diaper full of pot.

Lawton Police Officer Derrick Kuhlman reported that two corrections officers said that the employee had arrived to work around 4 p.m. and she had an odor of marijuana coming from her. She said she'd been around people smoking pot before she came to work. Per policy, she was sent to take a urinalysis.

During a pat search before the test, she handed a diaper and a bag with about 55 grams of marijuana over to officers, according to the report. The diaper and dope had been inside her pants. A cell phone, two prepaid credit cards and a personal notebook with credit card numbers were taken by police and she was arrested for bringing contraband into jail.