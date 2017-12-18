Corporation commissioner Murphy bringscampaign for lieutenant governor to Lawton

After serving on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for almost a decade, Dana Murphy has her sights set on a new job.

Murphy, a Woodward native who began her tenure on the Corporation Commission in 2009, is a trained geologist who also holds a juris doctorate degree. She was a petroleum geologist for a decade before earning her law degree, then spent time as an administrative law judge, a consulting geologist and a private attorney with experience in oil and gas before moving to elected office.

Now she wants to take on the challenge of lieutenant governor, but Murphy said she also wants to change the traditional role of that office.

Time for newperspectives, viewpoints

Murphy, who was in Lawton Tuesday to address members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce about the Corporation Commission and economic development, actually announced her election plans months ago and has been traveling Oklahoma to talk about her run for the Republican nomination, as well as fulfilling her pledge to meet one on one with people to discuss the Corporation Commission. It's part of her promise of transparency, and Murphy said she has made a practice of bringing her agency out of Oklahoma City and into Oklahoma communities.

"I helped people by taking the commission out to where people are," she said.

Talking to those residents is something she will continue if she becomes Oklahoma's lieutenant governor during the 2018 elections.