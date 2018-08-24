Contract VA doctor facing charges

A doctor under contract by the Oklahoma Department of Veteran's Affairs who was serving at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center was arrested for allegedly attempting to take an officer's gun during a domestic dispute in Northwest Oklahoma City on Aug. 14.

Drew Cooper was employed through Long Term Care Specialist, an Oklahoma City Company which is contracted to provide health care at the Lawton center. Cooper had been serving in the contract role for less than a month, according to the Oklahoma Department of Veteran's Affairs.