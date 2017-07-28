Contest mirrors unit's beginnings

The can-do spirit of the century-old "Red Dragon Battalion" could be seen in a competition Friday that mirrored the beginnings of its distinguished heritage.

One of 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery's most notable achievements during World War I was a march from Esnes to Malincourt, France, during the night of Sept. 26-27, 1918. The march was over very difficult terrain and against resistance. Its soldiers had to cross the Vesle River with their equipment. Heavy losses were sustained and direct hits put two of their howitzers out of action. The Vesle episode is commemorated by the broken howitzer on the unit's coat of arms, and the dragon signifies the inferno through which they passed that night.

The unit's 100th birthday celebration began with naming its regimental room "The Dragons' Lair" on Wednesday. It continued with a 5K Inferno Run on Thursday and a strenous competition Friday morning, both of which emblemize portions of the Esnes-to-Malincourt march.

Some 250 soldiers from across 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, took part in the team-building exercise at Fort Sill's Rucker Park, according to 1st Sgt. Corey Burkhart of Alpha Battery.

Three batteries Headquarters, Alpha and Bravo and the 66th Forward Support Company competed for an axe that gives the winner bragging rights until the next competition, according to Sgt. Steven Varnes.

"The whole focus is teamwork, cohesion. Get everybody working together and navigate through these obstacles as a team to complete the mission successfully," Varnes said.