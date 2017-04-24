Constitution story spurs return of long lost medals

Monday was a good day.

Not only did the Friends of the Lawton Public Library get to celebrate another successful fundraiser, courtesy of its annual spring book sale, but Monday's quarterly meeting also yielded a box full of medals that belong to the Gildart family.

"Holy Crow. Praise God," Charles R. Gildart III typed when he responded to an email sent by an excited Patty Neuwirth at the conclusion of Monday's meeting.

Neuwirth, whose determined search yielded the owner of those medals, said she was beyond thrilled when a library patron (who prefers to remain anonymous) came up to her after the meeting and showed her a box of medals, 25 in all, that she purchased for $1 each at a garage sale years ago.

That person had tucked the medals and their box away, until reading The Sunday Constitution story about a medal that had been found during the Friends' book sale and Neuwirth's determination to return it to its owner.

Neuwirth said the first medal turned up in a box of books as volunteer sorters Sally Cote and Barbara Griffin were going through donations for this year's book sale. The American Defense Service Medal was one of at least 20 medals that Charles R. Gildart III remembers in the two shadow boxes that his military father displayed in the den or office of every house the family lived in as they transferred from post to post.