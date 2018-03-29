Conference planned to help those who live, work with disabled

Families and professionals who live and work with children or adults with disabilities realize the road to navigating services can be difficult. There are multiple agencies and organizations to coordinate services, but sometimes finding the answers can take some time.

Free help event April 3

That's why Sooner Success Comanche County and Comanche Nation Vocational Rehabilitation are collaborating to present the On the Road Family Perspective Conference. This event is scheduled 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on April 3, in the Comanche Nation Education Center, 1608 SW 9th.

The event is free, but registration is required and must be completed by March 30. A meal and drinks will be provided.

For more information and registration contact Jessica-Padgettouhsc.edu.

Several state agencies and local organizations will be present to share information on how they can assist families across the Lifespan including: children with special needs, adults with disabilities and senior citizens.

This will be a panelist format with each of the agencies describing their role in providing services to children and adults with disabilities followed by questions from the audience.