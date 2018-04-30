Conference at Cameron taught lessons in how to avoid scams

Scams and scammer are running amok in the world today and many of them are geared toward the most vulnerable group senior citizens.

A conference at Cameron University last week looked at many aspects of fraud and ways of how to stop the elderly from being victims.

The conference was hosted by several entities, including the Oklahoma Banker's Association, Oklahoma Securities Commission's Invest Ed, Oklahoma Insurance Department, Medicare Assistance Program and SMP.

Elaine Dodd of the Oklahoma Banker's Association spoke about identity thieves and how they obtain personal information.

"There are phone and internet scams, dishonest employees and people who steal mail, just to name a few," Dodd said. "It used to be pretty safe to put your outgoing mail in the blue boxes that were everywhere. However, thieves break into those at an alarming rate nowadays, so it's not real safe to leave mail to be picked up.