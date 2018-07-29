Concertgoers will take trip down memory lane

Concertgoers won't be hearing country music on the Fort Sill Polo Field this year but rather a groovy, funky, '80's road trip down memory lane with Kool and the Gang, and a contemporary stroll into the world of southern hip-hop with Lecrae. The concert will also feature special guest Texas DJ, Black Rhino Sound.

Additionally, for those disappointed by the cancellation of the 100th Anniversary of Fort Sill's Henry Post Army Airfield air show, good news, the event has been rescheduled for the day after the concert, Saturday, Sept. 1.