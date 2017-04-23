Concert will raise funds for education

It's almost time for the Top40s Forever fundraiser, a time to enjoy an upbeat evening of music and fun while benefiting local teachers and students.

Tickets are going fast for the Lawton Public School Foundation annual fundraiser with the Yellow Rose Dinner Theater Company on May 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd Street.

The evening will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and the dinner and show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The show will be a fun mix of mostly singing, dancing and some skits focusing on 1960s, 1970s and 1980s music, said Michael Cooper, an actor and singer from the dinner theater company.

"We pick those iconic songs, songs that people like singing along with from groups everyone knew," he said.

The Foundation

"I think we can all agree that education is in a crisis state," said Lisa Carson, executive director of LPS Foundation.

That is where the LPS Foundation, a non-profit agency founded in 1991, and the community's generosity has stepped in.

The Foundation assists local teachers by funding instructional activities and needs. Teachers can apply for grants by a certain time each year requesting funds to cover instructional material, purchase school supplies, take field trips or meet other educational needs. The Foundation board chooses the recipients each year and funds or partially funds as many of the grants as they can, Carson said.

Last year was the first year the Yellow Rose Dinner Theater, a non-profit organization, joined with LPS Foundation for the Motown Gold dinner and show fundraiser, thanks to Dennis Holland who introduced the two non-profits and suggested they team up.

Last year $11,000 was raised at the fundraiser, said LPS Foundation President Hossein Moini.

Those funds were part of the $88,936 granted to 118 Lawton Public School teachers throughout the district last fall less than half of what was requested, Carson said. "We had 169 grant requests that totaled $231,682." Some of the 118 grants were just partially funded.

"The nice thing about the grants is that a grant doesn't just affect 10 to 15 kids, it affects all the classes (and students) with those teachers who received the grants," Moini said. "But the need is still there, we are still not covering all the needs yet. We are trying to collect all the money we can to give to teachers."

Carson said, "Another goal for the Foundation is for us to inform our community what is going on in education and how they can help teachers, who we can unite as a community to provide a quality education. I think we can all agree that a child having a quality education is the best gift that we can give them."

The evening of music and fun is a great way to help educators and students in the community and "this show is going to be as good as last year's show, perhaps better," Holland said.

Cooper, who was part of the event last year, said that the LPS Foundation's innovative way to raise funds is "forward thinking."

Instead of sending out a notice to the community to give money, "Why don't we have a fun evening, we'll all be together and we'll build those relationships. We'll have a great meal and we'll raise some money," Cooper said.