Computer virus still bugging city

The Lawton Constitution was unable to obtain the city's police and fire reports Wednesday and Thursday after the city's computers were affected by a digital virus.

The virus affected more than 500 computers across the city, including those operated by the Lawton Police Department and Fire Department. On Wednesday, Tiffany Martinez Vrska, City of Lawton community relations director, said the virus may continue to cause service and communication delays through today.

Vrska said city officials are "gaining support from the State of Oklahoma's Cyber Command to provide additional support" in the investigation.

Information about the virus's cause has not been released, but its effects are evident across the city. Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said police personnel are unable to obtain digital files of city warrants, and they must contact outside agencies to receive digital copies of county warrants.

The virus has even affected the city's emergency dispatch system. A spokesperson for Comanche County Emergency Management said the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system remains inoperable. The CAD system is "software to assist in initiating calls for service, dispatching, and maintaining the status of responding resources in the field," according to APCO International, a leader in public safety information.