Competency evaluation ordered in murder case

A competency evaluation was ordered Monday for an 18-year-old Duncan man who told investigators he'd shot and killed his child's mother in April.

Kevin Ray Miller made an appearance in Stephens County District Court where Special District Judge Ken Graham ordered he undergo the evaluation, according to court records. Miller has been in the Stephens County jail since April 9 on $5 million bond after he was charged with first-degree murder deliberate intent. If found competent and later convicted, he faces imprisonment up to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

According to the court allegations, Miller may have been influenced to kill Caitlin Harmon, 19, due to mental health issues, the Devil, drugs, and/or despondency about a possible child custody case.

Duncan police began their investigation the morning of April 7 after Miller's mother called police to the home at 737 Drexal Place. According to the affidavit, Harmon was found in Miller's bedroom, bleeding heavily from the head and nose with a bullet wound to the back of her head. Miller, his mother and his father were taken to the police station for interviews.

The mother said Miller had mental health issues he'd been in two different mental health facilities in the past year but he'd never been violent. According to the affidavit, she believes Miller is possessed by a demon. The parents had recently taken him to a priest in Tulsa to have the demon removed.

Miller's father, who stays in a house separate from his wife, told police that his son had come to his place with a handgun and said his older brother must have left it in the main house. Miller later returned and the father said he wasn't making sense in speaking before he said he'd shot and killed Harmon.