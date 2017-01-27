Commissioners recommend commercial zoning on Sheridan

City Planning Commission members have recommended commercial zoning for a tract of residentially-zoned property on South Sheridan Road, a site located amid mixed zoning districts.

The owners of 3.38 acres of property at 1803 S. Sheridan Road initially had sought C-5 General Commercial District zoning on what is now three tracts that hold I-1 Restricted Manufacturing and Warehouse District and R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District zoning. I-1 is the most restrictive industrial zoning, while R-3 permits multiple-dwelling residential properties. C-5 is the least restrictive commercial zoning district with the widest variety of permitted uses, and uses allowed in that district also are allowed in I-1 zones.

The zoning ultimately recommended Thursday by commissioners was different than the original request, which was to make all three tracts C-5 so the owners could sell the site to someone who wants commercial zoning. But, Senior Planner Debbie Dollarhite said the buyer has since changed his mind and opted to retain the I-1 zoning that is in the largest tract on the front of the lot, which fronts on Wolf Street. It is the smaller R-3-zoned lot that will be rezoned to C-5, Dollarhite said, of the CPC's ultimate recommendation on Thursday.

Planners had said the problem was that some of the potential uses listed on the binding site plan were not permitted under C-5 zoning and they had counseled the applicants to retain the I-1 zoning on the larger (and vacant) lot because it would allow all the uses listed on the binding site plan.