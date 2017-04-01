Commissioners name officers

Comanche County commissioners elected new officers Tuesday.

Western District County Commissioner Don Hawthorne was elected chairman and Eastern District Commissioner Gail Turner was elected vice chair. Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens, who was sworn in for a second term as commissioner on Tuesday, rotated out of the chairman's job.

William Hobbs, administrator for the Comanche County Detention Center, reported the jail had 322 inmates as of Friday; four were ready for transfer to the Department of Corrections, which accepted 15 inmates last week. The jail census on Tuesday was 337.

Michael Merritt, county emergency management director, said volunteer fire departments had 138 calls last week, including 41 controlled burns, 48 medical calls, 34 outside fires, two structure fires and a vehicle fire.