Commissioners approve start of two road projects

Members of the Comanche County Board of Commissioners approved and executed the final documents Monday that will allow two road construction projects to begin in the western part of the county.

The projects 8th Street/Oklahoma 115 in Cache and Indiahoma Road near Indiahoma are to be joint projects with the Comanche Nation, meaning the tribe is providing some of its transportation funding to help cover the costs of the asphalt overlay upgrades. The tribe agreed to provide $121,800 to Comanche County for the Indiahoma Road project and $157,400 for the 8th Street project.