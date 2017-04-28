Commission to honor local women at banquet

The Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women will honor women of Comanche County at 6 p.m. Saturday at Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th Street.

Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Women award winners named

The commission will present one Lifetime Achievement Award, five Outstanding Women of Comanche County Awards and five academic scholarships valued at $500 each to selected women.

Donna Phillips earned the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the recipients of the Outstanding Women of Comanche County Award are Debra Cheek-Miller, Janice Bell, Karolyn Anders, Maureen "Mo" Curran and Teresa Abram.

Scholarship winners

The academic scholarship winners include Sydney Weber with the Fred and Natalie Fitch Scholarship, Elizabeth Godfrey with the Silver Spoon Scholarship, Brooke Wilson with the Jay Burk Scholarship, Caitlin Rush with the Stans Pools Construction, LLC. Scholarship and Kallan Thompson with the Caleb Davis Scholarship.

At the free event, guests may enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, wine and soft drinks, according to Toni Capra, the first vice chair of the commission.

Capra hopes local residents attend the event so that they can express their appreciation to the award honorees.

"These are just some fantastic women, and if you want a 'feel-good' moment, you come and hear about what these women do and what they accomplish," she said. "These are everyday people who work for a living and feel the need to give back to their community."