Comanches vote to amend Constitution

Comanche voters passed a trio of constitutional amendments with the results tallied in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Secretarial Election.

The all-absentee ballot votes were due Tuesday.

Totals:

• Amendment A passed 730 to 444. It removes section 6 from the constitution's Article V Tribal Concil/Powers Clause. The section formerly read: "No action shall be taken by the tribal council unless a quorum is present, quorum shall consist of 150 voters."

• Amendment B passed 812 to 375. It amends the constitution's Article IX Qualifications of Officers Section 2. The amendment reads: "Anyone who has been adjudged or convicted of any felony, a misdemeanor involving dishonesty, bribery, embezzlement, or of any improper appropriate or obligation of tribal assets, any improper addition or removal from tribal rolls, any indebtedness to the Nation, or fails a drug test shall not be eligible to hold office."

• Amendment C passed by a 760 to 422 margin. It adjusts the constitution's Article XII Duties of Officers, Section 1. The amendment reads: "The Chairman exercises the authorities and powers as delegated to his office by this Constitution and the Comanche Tribal Council. He shall preside at all meetings of the Tribal Council and the Business Committee and be the principal members of all tribal delegations. When so authorized by the Comanche Tribal Council, he shall sign necessary papers and instruments for the Comanche Nation."

According to the registration letter sent to voters in February, "the proposed constitutional amendments shall be considered ratified and become effective immediately, if the majority vote in favor of ratification; provided at least 30 percent of the registered voters have cast ballots in the election."

Contests to the results must be filed by March 26.

The tribe's upcoming general council is scheduled for April 21, at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. Doors open at 10 a.m. and meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. if a quorum of 150 registered tribal voters is established.